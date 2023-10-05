Mayetta’s Pioneer Days celebrates 30 years

Mayetta Pioneer Days runs all day Saturday, Oct. 7.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A full day of fun will bring people together in Mayetta. They’re celebrating their 30th annual Pioneer Days.

Rae and Eric Stabb visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell everyone what’s planned.

The day begins at 7 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run. Other events capture the spirit of the old west, such as the 9:30 a.m. Wagon Train, where people can bring their wagons or strolls to 2nd and Main and travel toward the west in a “wagon train.” They’ll also have a boot lacing contest, dipper race, and rope spinning demonstration. Other events throughout the day include a car show, craft fair, touch-a-truck, live music, family activities and assorted contests.

At 3:30 p.m., the Pioneer Days Parade will take to the streets, starting from Royal Valley Middle School. A taco feed rounds out the day, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayetta Fire Dept.

You can find the full schedule of events on the Mayetta Pioneer Days Facebook page.

