Man arrested following investigation into 2020 Rice Co. child sex crimes

RICE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been sent to jail and charged with multiple child sex crimes following an incident that allegedly happened more than 3 years before.

Rice Co. District Court Records indicate that Darrin W. Hill, 52, of Lyons, has been charged with multiple child sex crimes following an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020.

Court documents show that Hill has been charged with:

Rape - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14

Aggravated criminal sodomy - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - The offender is older than 18 and fondled a child less than 14

The crimes are alleged to have occurred on May 17, 2020, and charges were filed on Monday, Oct. 2. The Lyons Police Department investigated the case.

As of Thursday, Hill remains behind Rice Co. bars.

