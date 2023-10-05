Man arrested following investigation into 2020 Rice Co. child sex crimes

FILE
FILE(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been sent to jail and charged with multiple child sex crimes following an incident that allegedly happened more than 3 years before.

Rice Co. District Court Records indicate that Darrin W. Hill, 52, of Lyons, has been charged with multiple child sex crimes following an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020.

Court documents show that Hill has been charged with:

  • Rape - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14
  • Aggravated criminal sodomy - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - The offender is older than 18 and fondled a child less than 14

The crimes are alleged to have occurred on May 17, 2020, and charges were filed on Monday, Oct. 2. The Lyons Police Department investigated the case.

As of Thursday, Hill remains behind Rice Co. bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
FILE - Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Church to support survivors of sexual assault in wake of 5-year-old’s death
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly, center, visited Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave., on Thursday to...
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Topeka High School to encourage students to vote
Riley County Health Department will host the 11th annual Oct-flu-ber Fest for residents to get...
Riley County Health Department to host 11th annual flu vaccination event
FILE
1 driver taken to hospital after both cited following Manhattan collision
Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)
Local organization to host domestic violence training as 2022 numbers released