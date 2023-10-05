Local organization to host domestic violence training as 2022 numbers released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local organization is set to host a handful of domestic violence prevention training opportunities as the KBI’s 2022 data shows startling numbers.

SOS, Inc. in Emporia says that domestic violence is a problem those in all communities and of all backgrounds may face. To help fight all forms of violence, it will provide chances for the public to learn and support others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The organization said it will share information on social media and with local businesses to help the community be informed and able to help those in their own lives who may experience intimate partner violence.

Below is a list of opportunities SOS plans to host in October:

Date Time Event Location Thursday, Oct. 19 Once in the morning and once in the afternoon Free Domestic Violence Community Education and Prevention Training: Training will go beyond the basics and delve into critical details about how to assess the lethality of a situation, recognize behaviors and personality traits, remove barriers to service and recovery, expand prevention education efforts, use the newly launched SOS Emergency Shelter and text line, access diversified services, and grow the importance of emotional support and mental health therapy. Guest speakers are set to include Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Baker and Batterer Intervention State Assessment Coordinator Jenn Horst, LMSW, and SOS staff. Registration is available at SOSKansas.com/dvtraining Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave., Emporia Tuesday, Oct. 24 1:30 p.m. Information Session for Local Employers: As part of the new Spanish language outreach a video has been made as part of SOS’s Latinx Outreach program to raise awareness among the local Spanish-speaking community. A video and print materials will be provided so employers may share the information and help local companies join SOS to fight interpersonal violence. SOS, Inc., 1420 C of E Dr., Suite 6, Emporia Wednesday, Oct. 25 9:30 a.m. Information Session for Local Employers: As part of the new Spanish language outreach a video has been made as part of SOS’s Latinx Outreach program to raise awareness among the local Spanish-speaking community. A video and print materials will be provided so employers may share the information and help local companies join SOS to fight interpersonal violence. SOS, Inc., 1420 C of E Dr., Suite 6, Emporia

Data from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation found that in 2022, more than 22,000 incidents of domestic violence were reported in the Sunflower State. The number is startlingly high as even more incidents of domestic violence go unreported. More than 21% of all homicides in the state were connected to domestic violence in 2022.

Locally, SOS said more than 9,100 services were provided in 2022 and it helped with 418 protection orders in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage counties.

