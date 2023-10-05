Local organization to host domestic violence training as 2022 numbers released

Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)
Domestic Violence Ribbon (Source: Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local organization is set to host a handful of domestic violence prevention training opportunities as the KBI’s 2022 data shows startling numbers.

SOS, Inc. in Emporia says that domestic violence is a problem those in all communities and of all backgrounds may face. To help fight all forms of violence, it will provide chances for the public to learn and support others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The organization said it will share information on social media and with local businesses to help the community be informed and able to help those in their own lives who may experience intimate partner violence.

Below is a list of opportunities SOS plans to host in October:

DateTimeEventLocation
Thursday, Oct. 19Once in the morning and once in the afternoonFree Domestic Violence Community Education and Prevention Training: Training will go beyond the basics and delve into critical details about how to assess the lethality of a situation, recognize behaviors and personality traits, remove barriers to service and recovery, expand prevention education efforts, use the newly launched SOS Emergency Shelter and text line, access diversified services, and grow the importance of emotional support and mental health therapy. Guest speakers are set to include Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Baker and Batterer Intervention State Assessment Coordinator Jenn Horst, LMSW, and SOS staff. Registration is available at SOSKansas.com/dvtrainingFlint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave., Emporia
Tuesday, Oct. 241:30 p.m.Information Session for Local Employers: As part of the new Spanish language outreach a video has been made as part of SOS’s Latinx Outreach program to raise awareness among the local Spanish-speaking community. A video and print materials will be provided so employers may share the information and help local companies join SOS to fight interpersonal violence.SOS, Inc., 1420 C of E Dr., Suite 6, Emporia
Wednesday, Oct. 259:30 a.m.Information Session for Local Employers: As part of the new Spanish language outreach a video has been made as part of SOS’s Latinx Outreach program to raise awareness among the local Spanish-speaking community. A video and print materials will be provided so employers may share the information and help local companies join SOS to fight interpersonal violence.SOS, Inc., 1420 C of E Dr., Suite 6, Emporia

Data from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation found that in 2022, more than 22,000 incidents of domestic violence were reported in the Sunflower State. The number is startlingly high as even more incidents of domestic violence go unreported. More than 21% of all homicides in the state were connected to domestic violence in 2022.

Locally, SOS said more than 9,100 services were provided in 2022 and it helped with 418 protection orders in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage counties.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
FILE - Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Church to support survivors of sexual assault in wake of 5-year-old’s death
Overlooking Hummer Sports Park.
Athletic attendance policies updated for Hummer Sports Park

Latest News

Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead
FILE
60+ head of bison set to be auctioned off at Central Kansas wildlife refuge
Traffic Crash
Hit-and-run leaves JC woman with serious injuries, driver remains unidentified
FILE - Pheasant
Pheasants scarce as quail, prairie chickens remain abundant in Kansas