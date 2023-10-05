Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Michael Aineta
Michael Aineta(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of child sex crimes in 2022 has been pronounced dead after he was taken from Lansing Correctional Facility to the KU Medical Center.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says that on Wednesday, Oct. 4, first responders transported Michael Aineta, 40, to the University of Kansas Medical Center from the Lansing Correctional Facility. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.

KDOC noted that Aineta’s cause of death remains pending the results of an independent autopsy. Per protocol, when an inmate dies in state custody, the death is investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. This investigation remains ongoing.

The Department indicated that Aineta was serving a 190-month - nearly 16-year - sentence for the rape and criminal sodomy of a child under the age of 14 in Seward Co. He was convicted in October 2022 for the June 2022 crime.

