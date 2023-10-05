KU, K-State women’s basketball crack Top 5 preseason poll

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - As basketball season nears, the Jayhawks and the Wildcats are projected to be some of the best in the Big 12.

Kansas is slated to finish third, while Kansas State is picked to finish fourth with Texas as the preseason favorite.

Kansas earns a top-three conference projection for the fourth time in the history of the Big 12, and first since being picked second prior to the 2009-10 season. This is the second time under the direction of head coach Jeff Mittie that K-State has been slated in fourth in the preseason coaches poll, joining the 2020-21 preseason poll.

K-State had three selection on the All-Big 12 team that was announced Wednesday, along with Kansas.

