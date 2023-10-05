KDOT to close exit ramp from westbound I-470 to eastbound I-70 in Topeka

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close the exit ramp from westbound I-470 to...
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close the exit ramp from westbound I-470 to eastbound I-70 starting on Monday, Oct. 9 in Topeka, Kan.(Jerick Tafoya)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close the exit ramp from westbound I-470 to eastbound I-70 starting on Monday, Oct. 9 in Topeka, Kan.

KDOT officials said the ramp will be closed to traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of October, conditions permitting.

Kansas Department of Transportation bridge repair project will close the exit ramp from...
Kansas Department of Transportation bridge repair project will close the exit ramp from westbound I-470 to eastbound I-70 in Topeka on Monday, Oct. 9, weather permitting.(Kansas Department of Transportation)

According to officials with KDOT, drivers can follow the marked detour to westbound I-70 and K-4/Auburn Rd. or use alternate routes.

KDOT officials noted drivers should plan for delays and add extra time to their commute.

KDOT officials said the $128,00 project will be completed by Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka.

KDOT officials noted they urge drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas on KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

