KDHE issues boil water advisory for City of Quenemo in Osage County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of Quenemo in Osage County, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for the City of Quenemo in Osage County, Kan.

KDHE officials said the advisory took effect on Thursday, Oct. 5 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials indicated customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE officials said regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, KDHE officials indicated to please contact the water system at 785-759-3315, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

KDHE officials noted restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Latest News

A Topeka man and his wife have planned a demonstration, the March 4 Zoey, aimed at pressuring...
Topeka man organizes demonstration for Zoey Felix, demands change in Kansas child welfare systems
Express Employment Professionals celebrates their new location at 5633 SW 21st with a customer...
Open House
A Topeka man and his wife have planned a demonstration, the March 4 Zoey, aimed at pressuring...
Topeka man organizes demonstration for Zoey Felix, demands change in Kansas child welfare systems
A Topeka woman was arrested following a narcotics search warrant.
Topeka woman arrested following narcotics search warrant
Topeka gets special visit from FCC to discuss connectivity