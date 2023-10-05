Kansas women’s basketball has trio of preseason All-Big 12 selections

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The WNIT champs bring back a solid core from last season.

For the second straight year, the Jayhawks have three players recognized and they are super-seniors Taiyanna Jackson, Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter. Jackson is a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, while Franklin also earned a spot on the team and Kersgieter received honorable mention.

Jackson is set for her third season in Lawrence after a record-setting campaign in 2022-23. She was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection after becoming the first Kansas player since 1981-82 to average a double-double, totaling 15.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Jackson became the first Jayhawk since 2014 to be receive All-America Honorable Mention recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and was named the MVP of the WNIT after leading the Jayhawks to the tournament championship.

Jackson finished the season with 23 double-doubles, the third-most in KU history, and ranked second in school history with 66.1 percent field goal percentage, which ranked fourth nationally. She scored in double figures 30 times in 36 games, with six games of 20-plus points, and ranked third in NCAA Division I in rebounds per game. Jackson continued to establish herself as a premier post presence defensively, setting KU’s single-season school record with 109 blocked shots, surpassing her previous record of 95 from the 2021-22 season. She led the league in rebounds, blocked shots, field goal percentage and double-doubles.

This is Franklin’s third honor in her career. Last season, she was an All-Big 12 First Team selection after leading the Jayhawks in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game. Franklin, who was named to the WNIT All-Tournament Team, set new single-season school records for both free throw percentage (87.8%) and three-point field goal percentage (49.5%) in 2022-23.

Franklin has started 115 games in her four years at Kansas. She enters her final season ranked No. 12 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,536 career points and fifth in career assists with 431.

For Kersgieter, this is her fourth straight season on this list. Last year, she earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after ranking third on the team with 13.8 points per game. Kersgieter hit 64 three-pointers, which ranks sixth on KU’s single-season list, In addition to her on-court success, According to Kansas Athletics, Kersgieter was honored with the Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award, which recognizes a Kansas student-athlete for exemplary performance on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

Kersgieter heads into her super-senior season at No. 11 on KU’s career scoring list with 1,559 points and third in school history with 208 made three-pointers.

