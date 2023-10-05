Kansas Insurance Department finalizes 2024 rates for health insurance plans

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Department has finalized the 2024 rates for individual and small group health insurance plans.

Kansas Insurance Department officials said Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced the finalization of the rates for health insurance plans on Thursday, Oct. 5. The plans are published on the federal HealthCare.gov website. Kansans looking for health insurance coverage through the Exchange can preview the rates HERE. Open enrollment officially begins on Nov. 1.

“Kansans who get their health insurance through the Exchange should use this preview period to plan ahead before open enrollment begins,” Schmidt said. “Rates and plans change yearly so it does not hurt to see what is available to make sure you are getting the best plan for you.”

Kansas Insurance Department officials indicated depending on the county they reside in, Kansans will have the option of plans provided by eight different insurance carriers. The open enrollment period for Kansans will be from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15. Kansans who would like to start their health insurance coverage effective Jan. 1 must enroll by Dec. 15. Health insurance purchased on the Marketplace between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will not begin coverage until Feb. 1.

For additional information on looking for health insurance, Kansas Insurance Department officials noted to please visit the Kansas Insurance Department’s website.

