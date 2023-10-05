K-State’s technology institute chosen for participation in nationwide program

K-State officials said the Technology Development Institute at K-State has once again been...
K-State officials said the Technology Development Institute at K-State has once again been recognized by the U.S. Economic Development Administration as a University Center, a designation it has held since 2004.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Economic Development Administration selected the Kansas State University’s Technology Development Institute for continued participation in the nationwide University Center program.

Kansas State University officials said as a designated University Center since 2004, the Technology Development Institute, or TDI, in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering will continue engaging in technology-based economic development activities across the region with partners to provide a positive economic impact for the state of Kansas.

“We are extremely pleased that the Economic Development Administration and the Kauffman Foundation have chosen to support our efforts to become increasingly engaged with organizations across the region to provide new levels of statewide connectivity and technology-based business development services,” said Jeff Tucker, executive director of the Technology Development Institute.

K-State officials indicated the $2 million University Center initiative is a five-year project sponsored by the Economic Development Administration, or EDA, with matching funds provided by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. The continuation of this designation enables TDI to expand its business and technical assistance service offerings and introduce new initiatives intended to support community and business growth across the region.

“K-State serves rural Kansas through a number of its initiatives, including the Technology Development Institute, which receives funding from the EDA to help provide practical assistance to regional businesses and organizations,” said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, Kansas. “In recognition of the great work already being done at the university, EDA has again chosen K-State as an EDA-designated university center to continue supporting the local economy and driving innovation and development.”

K-State officials indicated as part of the new initiatives, TDI will collaborate with Network Kansas to provide technical advising assistance to its 69 E-Communities across the state and focus on other regional initiatives, such as providing technical and business development support to the manufacturing scale-up Microfactory being developed by Grow Hays.

“As technology continues to evolve and prototyping processes improve, we find our organization taking a leading role in assisting companies and entrepreneurs in the front-end development of new products and technologies,” Tucker said. “We believe that having an experienced staff of business and engineering professionals can significantly reduce the cost and time required to develop new technologies.”

According to officials with K-State, in addition to continuing to provide business and engineering assistance to individual businesses to help drive economic impact, TDI will also provide technology-based economic development strategy planning to regional development organizations throughout Kansas. It will extend the business and technical planning resources of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska for planning future strategic projects.

K-State officials said the continuation of this University Center also serves to support the goals of the K-State 105 initiative, Kansas State University’s answer to the call for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative leverages the statewide K-State Research and Extension network to deliver the full breadth of the university’s collective knowledge and solution-driven innovation to every Kansan, right where they live and work. Additionally, K-State 105 forges the connections and partnerships that create access to additional expertise within other state institutions and agencies, nonprofits and corporations — all part of an effort to build additional capacities and strengths in each of the 105 counties in the state.

“I am excited to be working with TDI as part of the K-State 105 program and greatly value the resources and connectedness that this EDA University Center program will provide us to help reach the goal of bringing K-State services and expertise to every part of the state,” said Jessica Gnad, director of K-State 105.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
FILE - Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Church to support survivors of sexual assault in wake of 5-year-old’s death
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

Latest News

FILE
Shawnee Co. residents asked to use new number as phone outage reported
The 2023 Kansas Upland Game Bird Forecast predicts a low chance of success for those who have...
Pheasants scarce as quail, prairie chickens remain abundant in Kansas
A “Flashlight Tour” of Topeka High School set for Saturday night is sold out.
Flashlight tour of Topeka High School sold out for Saturday evening
This past spring, students at Topeka High School invited Gov. Laura Kelly to do a Zoom...
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Topeka High School to encourage students to vote
A Junction City woman was seriously injured and taken to a Topeka hospital after the...
Hit-and-run leaves JC woman with serious injuries, driver remains unidentified