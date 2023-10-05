K-State’s Sundell, Lee, Gregory all garner preseason accolades

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The preseason All-Big 12 teams are out and this trio of ‘Cats will play a big part for Kansas State in 2023-2024.

Senior Gabby Gregory was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, while senior Ayoka Lee was named to the team for the third time in her career. Junior Serena Sundell was an honorable mention recipient to the preseason squad.

This is the first time since the 2003-04 season in which K-State placed two players on the Preseason All-Big 12 team, when Kendra Wecker and Nicole Ohlde earned the distinction together.

Gregory returns for her final year and set career highs in every statistical category. She was second in the Big 12 in scoring and was one of five players in the nation last season to average 18 or more points, five or more rebounds and two or more 3-point field goals made per game. She was the first player in K-State history and one of four in the nation with 625 or more points, 160 or more made free throws and 80 or more connections from beyond the arc.

Lee returns after tearing her ACL but has been one of the best players in K-State history. In her career, Lee ranks ninth in school history for points scored with 1,661, sixth for rebounds with 887, third for blocks with 235, sixth for field goals made with 665 and sixth for free throws made with 331. She is also second for double-doubles with 49.

Sundell was another Wildcat that saw an uptick in numbers. She saw a career-high coring (501; 13.9 ppg), field goals made (157), field goal percentage (.489), free throws made and attempted (165-of-206), rebounding (174; 4.8 rpg), blocks (26; 0.7 bpg) and steals (67; 1.9 spg). Sundell’s 184 assists last season set the school record for assists in a sophomore season and ranked sixth-most for a season in program history.

With her two-season total of 852 points and 360 assists, Sundell is the first Wildcat in program history to register 850 or more points and 350 or more assists by the conclusion of their sophomore season.

The 10 returning letter winners were responsible for 84 percent of K-State’s scoring, 82 percent of the team’s assists, and 67 percent of the team’s rebounding in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats will also welcome transfers Imani Lester and Zyanna Walker, redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez, and freshmen Alexis Hess and Taryn Sides.

