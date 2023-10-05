Intestate construction zone collision sends driver to Topeka hospital

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to a local hospital after a rear-end collision that involved two semi-trucks in an intestate construction zone in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound I-70 just west of the Wanamaker St. exit in Topeka with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Matthew B. Dailey, 38, of Manhattan, a 2005 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Micha L. Stahl, 53, of Bennington, and a 2023 Mack truck driven by Khalib Butler, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., had all been headed east on the interstate.

KHP noted that Stahl stopped his semi in the construction zone due to traffic. Dailey’s pickup collided with the back of Stahl’s semi which pushed the truck into the back of Butler’s Mack truck.

First responders said Dailey was taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected minor injuries. Stahl and Butler both escaped the crash without injury. All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

