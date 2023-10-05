Greater Topeka Partnership, GO Topeka announce business pitch competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka are announcing the 2023 Equity and Opportunity Pitch Competition, providing a chance for Shawnee County’s aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups to present their innovative ideas to some of the area’s business decision-makers.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials said the competition will award four prizes to winners with a total of $38,000 in prize money available to jump-start their ventures.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials indicated the event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Greater Topeka Partnership located at 719 S. Kansas Ave in Topeka, Kan. Each participant will have seven minutes to pitch their business idea that evening. Growing and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to participate in the event should submit their entry for the competition HERE by Nov. 3. The entry form includes information such as basic contact information and details about their business concept. Pitch coaching will be provided to applicants ahead of the competition.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials said in 2022, the Partnership’s Minority and Women Business Development Pitch Competition brought together local business leaders and optimistic newcomers for an event that helped push business forward for all of Shawnee County. The cash prizes provided to four winners helped with startup capital and funds to expand current operations.

GTP officials indicated although startup activity continues to increase, a disparity in entrepreneurship rates among women and people of color remains an issue. Often, these aspiring business owners remain underrepresented in their chosen fields and have lower rates of success in their industries due to a variety of factors both nationally and locally.

“While many people wish to start their own business, entrepreneurship does not always become a reality, especially for people of color,” said Tobias Harvey, chair of the Topeka/Shawnee County Small Business Council. “Many times, these individuals are already facing greater challenges when it comes to financial stability, homeownership and family or health issues that can stifle professional growth.

According to officials with the Greater Topeka Partnership, the 2023 Equity and Opportunity Pitch Competition aims to provide support for these individuals by supplying a platform for them to gain greater exposure to entrepreneurship. The competition is also designed to increase the visibility of the barriers and disadvantages diverse entrepreneurship. The competition is also designed to increase the visibility of the barriers and disadvantages diverse entrepreneurs are working to overcome today.

“This opportunity was nothing short of life-altering on multiple,” said Dane Shobe, who placed second in the 2022 pitch competition. “Not only did it allow me to take my dream from concept to reality; it also validated my belief that there was value in what I sought to do, and for that and more, I will always be grateful.”

