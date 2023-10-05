Gov. Laura Kelly visits Topeka High School to encourage students to vote

Gov. Laura Kelly, center, visited Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave., on Thursday to...
Gov. Laura Kelly, center, visited Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave., on Thursday to discuss the importance of students registering to vote. Kelly answered questions posed by, from left, Gabriella Baker, Alejandra Valera Lopez-Pintor, Caroline Toland and Christa Dickman.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This past spring, students at Topeka High School invited Gov. Laura Kelly to do a Zoom interview about encouraging students to register to vote.

Kelly told the students she didn’t want to do the Zoom interview but instead wanted to visit the school in person.

On Thursday morning, the two-term Democratic governor made good on her promise as she spoke to around 200 students in Topeka High’s Hoehner Auditorium.

In her remarks, Kelly reminded the students of the hard-fought right for citizens to vote, which she said continues to this day.

She also encouraged students to get involved in various aspects of elections, including working at polling places on election day.

After her remarks, Kelly was interviewed on stage by Gabriella Baker, Alejandra Valera Lopez-Pintor, Caroline Toland, and Christa Dickman.

Baker graduated from Topeka HIgh School this past May and and was last year’s Topeka High School Voting Club president.

Topeka High government teacher Phillip Wrigley credited Baker with setting “this all in motion.”

In addition to Wrigley, students also heard from Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell, who urged them to register to vote and take part in election-related activities.

