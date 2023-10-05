Flashlight tour of Topeka High School to take place Saturday evening

The Topeka High School Parent-Teacher Organization will sponsor a "Flashlight Tour" of the building at 800 S.W. 10th Ave. on Saturday night.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School is one of the most recognizable landmarks of the capital city, having been placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Thousands of students have attended classes since the building opened in 1931 at its present location at 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Yet there are many people who live in the Topeka area and may never have ventured inside its doors.

If you’ve ever wanted to get a behind-the-scenes look at the school, you can get that chance on Saturday night when the Topeka High Parent-Teacher Organization will hold its second “Flashlight Tour” of the building.

Tours will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be conducted every 15 minutes until the last one starts at 8:30 p.m. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in each group.

Organizers say some of the tour’s highlights will include a look at the school’s library; Hoehner Auditorium; the basement catacombs; the school’s gymnasium known as “The Dungeon”; and the fourth-floor trophy room.

The tour will include walking and stairs, organizers say.

Funds from the tour will be used to support students and teachers at the school.

Tickets are $10 each and are available in advance by visiting 2023 THS PTO Flashlight Tour Tickets, Sat, Oct 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite.

