Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run on I-70

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman was seriously injured and taken to a Topeka hospital after the unidentified driver of a pickup truck rammed into her SUV with a child inside along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the I-70, Highway 77 intersection with reports of a hit-and-run collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Ford F250 with an unidentified driver and a 2023 Toyota Rav4 driven by Marissa Donaldson, 28, of Junction City, were both headed east on the interstate.

Suddenly, KHP said the pickup slammed on its brakes and stopped which caused Donaldson to pass it. The pickup then rammed into her SUV and pushed it into the guardrail where the Rav4 spun out and became disabled in the road.

The pickup’s driver then sped away.

First responders said Donaldson was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. A juvenile was also in the vehicle with her, however, their information remains sealed. Donaldson was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

