Dialogue Coffee House opens third location in Silver Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dialogue Coffee House opened its third location on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Silver Lake.

Capper Foundation served up the grand opening for its Dialogue Coffee House in Silver Lake. The new location is at 301 East Railroad St. in the former Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church.

Dialogue is part of Capper’s Employment Services Program, giving people of varying abilities a chance to learn job skills and be part of their communities.

The Silver Lake Dialogue location is a partnership with USD 372, the Silver Lake Community Foundation and the church.

“They just really come out of their shells. They brighten up. Their eyes light up,” said Greg Harmon, USD 372 Special Services Director. “The community has embraced them so well, and they have just really enjoyed being out there appears, and amongst the community.

The coffee shop is open 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Dialogue also has locations at 29th and Gage and at the Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka.

