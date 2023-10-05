Charmin is making it easier to tear its toilet paper

Charmin is introducing Ultra Soft rolls with scalloped edges nationwide this month.
Charmin is introducing Ultra Soft rolls with scalloped edges nationwide this month.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
(CNN) - Charmin is rolling out a change in its toilet paper rolls.

The brand is introducing Ultra Soft rolls with scalloped edges nationwide this month.

The perforations between the squares are changing from straight to wavy.

Charmin says it will provide a “better, smoother tear,” resulting in a cleaner separation between sheets.

Charmin says scalloped edges will provide a “better, smoother tear,” resulting in a cleaner...
Charmin says scalloped edges will provide a "better, smoother tear," resulting in a cleaner separation between sheets.

It’s the first time in a century that the brand has changed the shape of its tissue.

Charmin had been secretly letting customers test the new rolls.

The company says the top customer complaint over the years has been the uneven tears from the square shape.

Straight perforation toilet paper will still be available in Ultra Strong and Ultra Gentle toilet paper and the Forever Roll.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

