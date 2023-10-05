Cair Paravel moving to new league

Lyndon vs. Cair Paravel
Lyndon vs. Cair Paravel(Vince Lovergine)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Lions will soon have some new competition come next year.

Beginning in the Fall of 2024 Cair Paravel Latin School will be joining the Flint Hills League for all athletic and non-athletic activities.

We are very thankful for our current league, the Kaw Valley Conference and have a very good rapport with the schools and teams in the Kaw Valley Conference and wish them all the best of luck,” Athletic Director Gary Cleverdon said. “CPLS is excited to write the next chapter in the history of CPLS athletics as part of the Flint Hills League and we are very thankful and blessed for this opportunity.

According to a release, Central Heights is leaving the Flint Hills League this year and that Wabaunsee would be joining. In September, North Lyon County made the decision to leave the Flint Hills League and Cair Paravel Latin School accepted an invitation to join the league.

The new makeup looks like this: Cair Paravel, Chase County, Council Grove, Lyndon, Mission Valley, North Lyon County, Osage City, and Wabaunsee.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention
Michael Aineta
Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023...
REPORT: Jalon Daniels doubtful for UCF
Mar 16, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the NCAA logo and basketball before the game...
KU, K-State women’s basketball crack Top 5 in preseason poll
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) waits to face the New York Jets during an NFL...
Topeka High alum Teven Jenkins activated from Injured Reserve
Washburn head coach Craig Schurig
Washburn football's morale still high despite 1-4 start