Cair Paravel moving to new league

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Lions will soon have some new competition come next year.

Beginning in the Fall of 2024 Cair Paravel Latin School will be joining the Flint Hills League for all athletic and non-athletic activities.

We are very thankful for our current league, the Kaw Valley Conference and have a very good rapport with the schools and teams in the Kaw Valley Conference and wish them all the best of luck,” Athletic Director Gary Cleverdon said. “CPLS is excited to write the next chapter in the history of CPLS athletics as part of the Flint Hills League and we are very thankful and blessed for this opportunity.

According to a release, Central Heights is leaving the Flint Hills League this year and that Wabaunsee would be joining. In September, North Lyon County made the decision to leave the Flint Hills League and Cair Paravel Latin School accepted an invitation to join the league.

The new makeup looks like this: Cair Paravel, Chase County, Council Grove, Lyndon, Mission Valley, North Lyon County, Osage City, and Wabaunsee.

