BlueGreen Water Technologies highlight Kansas as hot zone for toxic algae

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - BlueGreen algae has been a hot zone in Kansas this year with the season about to close at the end of the month.

An overall increase in temperature along with abundant sunlight and stagnant water have spurred an increase in toxic algal blooms across Kansas.

“When you have nutrient loading so nutrient runoff from farms or fertilizer that feeds the algal bloom initially the sunlight allows them to grow because of photosynthesis and because of the warmer weather they can increase exponentially and algal blooms, especially cyanobacteria can multiply exponentially and they grow very quickly and can double in size in up to 5 hours,” said Lucia Ross, chief marketing officer for BlueGreen Water Technologies.

That’s why BlueGreen Water Technologies sought out the state’s hot zones highlighting 9 such water bodies experiencing frequent blooms.

“Our scientists at BlueGreen Water Technologies created the hot zone map to let people know which lakes and water bodies have been most affected around the country and around the world by toxic algae blooms and they do this by moderating our satellite data and some institutional moderating and we have been able to identify some of the repeat offenders,” said Ross.

Harmful algal blooms produce cyanotoxins that can jeopardize the health of people and pets even out of the water. Health officials urge people to check the municipal water website and stay aware of other signs advising caution even if the water looks fine.

“BlueGreen algae is kind of a misnomer it is cyanobacteria and it is bacteria when you can see bacteria with the naked eye that’s not a good thing so when you can see it you have a pandemic in water and you know that it’s dangerous, but you can’t always just tell by looking so just obey the signage if you see signs that say stay out of the water even if there’s nothing in the water that you can identify it means that scientists have gone out and measured the water for toxins and you need to avoid this and keep your pets and children away from it,” said Ross.

BlueGreen Water Technologies isn’t just looking for the blooms but also solutions to minimize the harm posed by them.

“Deplete the water with some type of algicide prior to the bloom and we have our sweet guard products Lake Guard oxy is one of the most used products here in the U.S., it’s a hydrogen peroxide-based algaecide and it’s a powder that floats on top of the water and its time-release so you don’t need to use as much you’re not trying to bleach the entire water column,” said Ross.

Researchers said if you notice children or pets acting differently seek medical attention quickly. Milford Lake said they are happy that the algae wasn’t as bad as years past.

