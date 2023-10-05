A big, brief cooldown heading into the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though high temperatures were in the lower 90s earlier this week, frost advisories have been issued for many parts of NE Kansas ahead of this weekend

The notoriety of Kansas’ extreme weather is very present this week, with abnormal heat quickly becoming replaced by freezing lows. Cloud and Washington counties are under a freeze watch for Friday night - meaning temperatures overnight may drop down to the lower 30s, at or even below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

While the rest of NE Kansas is not under such a watch, temperatures will still be cooling down drastically for all of the region Friday night, with every community forecast to see lows below 40 degrees. In fact, it is very possible that the freeze watch extends to encompass most, if not all of NE Kansas!

Jumping back to the present, temperatures for Thursday night should dip down into the middle to upper 40s, with clear skies and light northerly winds following a cold front. This frontal passage will keep high temperatures quite low for Friday afternoon, with many areas north of I-70 likely to stay below 60 degrees! This context makes the cold forecast for Friday night a bit more sensible, but is quite the testament to just how fast our patterns can change in NE Kansas.

Saturday should see highs a bit warmer in the middle 60s, and by Sunday temperatures are back in the middle 70s, giving us a decent stretch of seasonal averages heading into next week.

Rain chances are low for this period, with only a slight chance of showers forecast for Friday morning and lots of dry time thereafter.

