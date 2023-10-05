Bald Eagle research in Kansas extended, now includes nearly 30 birds

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - Bald eagle research in the Sunflower State has been extended an additional three years and will now include nearly 30 birds.

In the spring of 2021, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it started a research study on the ecology of bald eagles that hatched in the Sunflwer State with just 13 birds and a fieldwork plan with a 3-year timeline. In 2023, voluntary contributions through the Nongame species donation program have pushed the project to extend for an additional three years with nearly 30 bald eagles included.

KDWP officials and a team of partners which include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Conservation Global, Evergy and private landowners believe data from the study will help better inform those in development infrastructure of the eagles’ habits to protect them. It will also further the understanding of bald eagle ecology in the central Great Plains.

The Department noted that research on bald eagles in Kansas began in 1989 when the first active bald eagle nest was reported at Clinton Reservoir south of Lawrence. Since then, nearly 300 nesting territories have been reported to the USFWS and Kansas Biological Survey. New nesting territories continue to be reported each winter and spring which indicates a healthy breeding population.

“For 34 years, conservationists have done outstanding work documenting breeding activity and population expansion across the state,” said KDWP terrestrial ecologist Zac Eddy. “Having said that, little-to-no research has been completed on the ecology of the species. So, we still know very little about eaglet survival, seasonal range size, landscape and airspace use, and response to anthropogenic development or man-made structures in our state. With this research study, we aim to change that.”

Recently, researchers banded and tagged an additional 15 bald eagle nestlings hatched in Barton, Stafford, Kingman, Reno, Chase, Morris, Geary and Pottawatomie counties in 2023. The process to complete the fieldwork has included:

Identifying successful nests, which will have eaglets aged 7 to 9 weeks old at the time of capture. Nests are accessed by experienced tree climbers or by use of bucket trucks.

Capturing the eaglets in their nests and lowering them to the ground.

Taking morphometric measurements – or measurements of the bird’s size, shape, and length – to estimate age and sex of the birds

Attaching identifying leg bands to each leg

Obtaining blood and feather samples for genetic and environmental contaminant testing

And, fitting GPS telemetry backpacks to each bird before returning them to their nests

KDWP noted that GPS telemetry units - powered by onboard solar panels and lithium-ion batteries - started to collect data as soon as the hatchlings flew the next.

“The units collect timestamped data points documenting location, altitude, heading, and speed at intervals of 3-5 seconds in flight and 15 minutes at roost,” added Eddy.

Wildlife officials said continued data collection will offer a more robust assessment of juvenile eagles’ seasonal ranges and use of airspace compared to topography, weather, land cover and energy infrastructure. It will also potentially allow conservationists to document movements from the time of fledgling through establishing a nesting territory of an eagle’s own.

Chickadee Checkoff is a donation program to support KDWP research. For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.