1 driver taken to hospital after both cited following Manhattan collision

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after both drivers were cited following a collision in the northwest part of the city.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gary and N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2019 Gray Honda Odyssey driven by Paola Ames, 36, had collided with a 2010 Maroon Honda Pilot driven by Michael Beebe, 61.

RCPD noted that Ames was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign and Beebe was issued a citation for driving without a license.

First responders said Ames was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

