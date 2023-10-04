WIBW hosts first of two October job fairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW hosted a job fair Wednesday inside of the Fairlawn Plaza Shopping Center.

Potential employees were able to come out and meet with employers and see if they would be a good fit. Among the many companies in attendance at the fair were Stormont Vail, Family Service and Guidance Center, and Capitol Federal.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come out and see what opportunities are available,” Stormont Talent Acquisition Partner Sharon Miller said. “Not only with Stormont, but with other companies here. We have a variety of positions, so we just like having everybody come out and see us. Come see us next week in Manhattan, we’re going to be in Manhattan doing those as well.”

WIBW will host another job fair next Wednesday in Manhattan. It will run 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

