Wednesday forecast: Mild with isolated t-showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concerns for the next several days are pop up showers/storms Wednesday afternoon, feeling like late October/early November on Friday and getting down in the 30s especially Saturday morning.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today especially this afternoon and if you’re south of I-70. Models disagree on exact timing of when storms may develop and how widespread the rain will be so keep an eye on the radar. Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter immediately.

With a reinforcing cold front Thursday night into Friday morning this could lead to a few showers Friday morning into the early afternoon and lows in several areas in the 30s Friday night. While the risk for a freeze is low, some areas may be get patchy frost.

With a cool stretch of temperatures to end the week and chilly morning temperatures this weekend, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to test your heater to make sure it’s working properly. Since it warms back up next week and you won’t need it then you’ll have time to get it repaired for when it does remain colder.



The cold front will be pushing through the area today shifting winds to the north and that will be the focus for showers/storms to develop in the afternoon mainly south of I-70. Depending how quickly it pushes south will depend on how much rain or storms linger after sunset. A second cold front pushes through Thursday night into Friday and this comes with much cooler and drier air leading to the chilly temperatures at night this weekend.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: While some sun is possible at times, it’ll generally be mostly cloudy. Slight chance for showers/storms this afternoon mainly south of I-70. Lightning and hail will be the primary concerns. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds W/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few lingering showers or storms mainly near I-35 otherwise decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Winds N/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

With increasing clouds late Thursday night with the cold front lows will be in the 40s and depending how long clouds and rain linger into Friday will depend on how warm it will get so it’s possible highs may only be in the upper 50s in some spots however most spots will be in the low-mid 60s. Winds gusting 25-35 mph are likely as well before diminishing shortly after sunset. Find those jackets!!

As of now winds should stay at 5-10 mph Friday night which would be enough to keep temperatures from getting too cold but it’ll still be able to get down in the mid 30s to low 40s. IF the wind gets lighter to even calm, temperatures around the freezing mark can’t be ruled out especially in north-central KS.

Sunny skies are expected all weekend with winds 10-15 mph both days. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

The warming trend continues into early next week but models do differ on how warm. Right now the 8 day is more on the ‘cooler’ side so it’s possible it may be warmer than indicated. Rain does increase toward the end of the week.

