Topeka mayor observes National Hispanic Heritage Month with TCALC students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s mayor and other local business leaders helped mark National Hispanic Heritage Month with TCALC students Wednesday.

Mayor Mike Padilla and others were invited out to speak with college prep scholars about the Hispanic culture and how it impacts the community.

“This program here is so encouraging for the City of Topeka,” Mayor Padilla said. “As long as we work hard to keep these students here or bring them back once they’ve competed college courses.”

Mayor Padilla says the TCALC program shows prospective Topeka residents a unique learning opportunity available in the capital city.

The Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers helps local students explore careers through direct contact with real employers. The students say events like this help remind them of their future possibilities.

“We are all doing stuff that is great at our home schools, and that we all deserve to be here for a reason,” Kaylen Smith said. “And none of us are left out. It is our family. We’re all in our family.”

