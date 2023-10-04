Topeka High DE BJ Canady commits to University of California, Berkeley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The three-star defensive end for the Trojans had K-State, KU and Cal all as his top three and ultimately chose the Golden Bears.

Canady is the third best player in the state according to 247 Sports Composite at 6-foot-5 260 pounds. He’ll joins his sister Nija on the West Coast as she’s the star pitcher for Stanford. He says a big reason going to Cal was being where family would be at and that they can support each other.

Canady also had KU and K-State as his final options and said they were close but Cal just stood out.

”First, it’s the number one public school in the nation, academics was a big part in the decision, that’s a big reason why, the coaching staff was amazing to me throughout the recruitment process, they stayed with me even through my injury so that’s another big reason as well,” Canady said. “It was really the conversations I was having Coach Browning in showing me how he plans to use me in the defense and it really was just that. Everybody’s goal is to play division one but not everybody has the work ethic to do that and I knew I had that and hard work pays off and I’m just blessed to be in this position.”

Even though Canady has overcome injuries in his career, he says his faith has led him to this spot and Cal stuck with him the whole way through.

Canady says he wants to study business in hopes to owning his own gym one day.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.