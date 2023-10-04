Topeka City Council Dist. 8: Spencer Duncan

Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown is on to municipal elections around the area. Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 8 candidate Spencer Duncan visited Wednesday. Duncan grew up in Topeka, and says he’s proud to be representing the district in which he grew up. Duncan says fostering growth is a top priority for him, along with keeping taxes in check and improving safety.

District 8 stretches roughly from Indian Hills Rd. to Gage Blvd. between 21st and 29th streets.

Duncan is the incumbent, Challenger Chris Phelps visits Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 6.

