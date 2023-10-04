Topeka City Council approves contract for Hotel Topeka inspection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka approved a bid for inspection of the Hotel Topeka.

The City Council Tuesday night approved a contract with Schwerdt Design Group to evaluate the hotel’s facilities and systems, an expenditure of $157,680.

Public Works Director Braxton Copley called the process a “top-to-bottom review” of the entire building to assess what the city has and what needs to be addressed.

“They know their mission is to take a hard look at this to figure out what the performance is going to look like, what the task is going to look lie, and then develop a strategy to flag the hotel to ultimately obtain a developer to come in and take that hotel over.”

Interim City Manager Richard Neinstedt also noted the significance of this step in the whole process.

“We’re going to gather that information for you and we’re going to have somebody analyze what you need in that hotel, and that comes back to you to decide,” Neinstedt said.

Copley says Public Works will receive a preliminary report by the October 31 closing date on the city’s acquisition and a full report approximately 30 days later.

The city is also considering potential operators, 14 of which submitted bids to the city.

