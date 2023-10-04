Saltwell Farm Kitchen begins to rebuild following devastating fire

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of a well-known local establishment will begin to rebuild as a devastating fire almost took the family’s home and lives and the lives of seven newborn kittens.

Saltwell Farm Kitchen says that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, sous chef Mia Morrow began to pack as she prepared to leave after a night of farm dinners. With one last look inside before she left, she noticed a thick smoky smell emanating from the laundry room where she saw the cause of the issue - a dryer had been smoking. She quickly called 911.

A short while after Morrow hung up the phone, Saltwell said she again called as the dryer burst into flames. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her as smoke consumed the farmhouse.

In less than 15 minutes, Saltwell said the actions of local firefighters saved their lives, their dreams and their seven baby kittens which had unknowingly just been born in the basement before the incident.

Dennis Snodgrass, Deputy Chief with Consolidated Fire District 1 out of Douglas Co. was the first to arrive. His daughter also works at the establishment. Snodgrass waited for other first responders to arrive.

Shortly after, Saltwell said the entirety of first responders in District 2 stormed the farmhouse to save the home, restaurant and animals. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

However, the road to recovery will be a long one for Saltwell. The establishment is set to close for the month of October as it begins to rebuild.

“I don’t know exactly how to express our gratitude for Chief Baxter and the team of firefighters who saved us Sunday morning,” said Saltwell’s owner Shantel Grace. “As I write this, tears pour down my face like thick lemon drops, and all I can say is that what you do, and what you did, is worthy of a lifetime of gratitude. We will never forget your swift response, or your kindness, or your ability to make us feel safe, or the fact that you cared enough to go back one more time to save a box of newborn kittens and their mother. We will never forget your faces and commitment, the first dinner we will serve, once we are rebuilt again, will be for your team and your families as an expression of our love and infinite appreciation.”

Saltwell took time to thank employees and the Overbrook community. For those who have reservations scheduled in October, the establishment would love to reschedule for another date.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Saltwell’s rebuild efforts. While the help is not easy to accept or ask for, the business said any amount given will go toward helping the business get back on its feet and as quickly as possible and reopen dining services.

“We hope to have a better vision of reopening in the coming weeks and will keep all our friends and guests notified as we approach November reservations and the holidays,” Grace said. “We love each and every one of you and we cannot wait to see you again.”

To reach the Saltwell Farm GoFundMe, click HERE.

Saltwell Farm Kitchen is located at 214 N. 800 Rd. in Overbrook and accepts reservations only. Reservations can be made HERE.

