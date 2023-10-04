Riley County Police Department holds annual night out for the community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County’s emergency responders took time to interact with the community they serve tonight.

The Riley County Police Department held its annual “Night Out” bringing the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, and Fort Riley together for a night in City Park. RCPD Director said the event is a great opportunity for some free food and to form positive connections with citizens in the region.

”It’s the opportunity for the people that we serve to be out here to meet us to see what our capabilities are in bringing safety to the community but I think more than anything else is just the opportunity to humanize each other and just to realize that this is all of our community and we all want to be in it,” said Brian Peete, RCPD director.

Peete said he was extremely happy to see the amount of support for the event.

