Parsons man faces 55 federal charges connected to drug trafficking crimes
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Parsons man now faces 55 charges connected to drug trafficking crimes after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Oct. 4, a grand jury in Wichita indicted Tremayne M. Darkis, 44, of Parsons, with federal drug trafficking crimes.
Court records indicate that Darkis has been charged with a total of 55 counts which include:
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Interstate travel in aid of racketeering
- 49 counts of using a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine near a school
The Office noted that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi prosecutes it.
