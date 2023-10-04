Paralyzed pig saved in Kansas makes calendar debut following global contest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One pig from Kansas who had a rough start can now add ‘calendar model’ to his list of special skills as the handicapped porker made his international debut.

Walkin’ Pets announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4, that Maxwell Pigsworth, a lucky porker from Kansas, has won a spot in its 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar. In addition, animals from 26 countries will be represented with their Walkin’ Wheels wheelchairs.

The organization noted that the 9th installation of the calendar contest will help raise awareness for pet mobility and celebrate the strength and spirit of handicapable animals.

In March 2021, animal welfare officials indicated that the Kansas City Pig Rescue Network was called by animal control with reports of two domestic pigs that had been abandoned by their owners. When they arrived, Maxwell and his brother Chip were found in horrendous conditions.

Animal care advocates also said that Maxwell was found to have suffered a spinal cord injury that went left untreated leaving him unable to walk. The tiny piglet was left paralyzed to lay in a mud pit filled with feces and junk with limited access to food or fresh water.

KCPRN placed Maxwell in the care of Emily McLeod, an animal chiropractor, and her husband, a human chiropractor. Since the couple had access to care and therapies that others do not, the rescue knew Maxwell would be exceptionally cared for.

While the McLeods were unsure if Maxwell would ever walk again, Walkin’ Pets said the couple wanted to give him every chance possible.

“Maxwell’s first month with us was extraordinarily challenging, as he was uncomfortable and scared and had some ongoing health issues for which he had to return to the veterinarian,” Emily said. “We were able to care for Maxwell with Chiropractic, laser therapy, and massage therapy frequently and delighted in seeing him become more active, mobile, and less painful.”

In about a month of the arrival of his new Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair, the McLeods said Maxwell really took off.

“He realized they provided speed, support, and freedom he’d never known before!! Maxwell LOVES his wheels now and looks forward to getting in them every day. Today, we are 15 months into Maxwell using his wheels, and he is an absolute pro,” Emily exclaimed. “He is on his third set, as pigs continue growing until they are five, and he has outgrown his first two wheelchairs. In addition to loving the freedom wheels provide, we have also seen Maxwell’s hind legs and spinal muscles get stronger, and he is able to support himself on his legs and take several steps unaided now. We know this would not have been possible without the last 15 months of wheelchair therapy.”

Walkin’ Pets, a proven leader in pet mobility, said all proceeds from the 2024 calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get new wheelchairs. The 2024 edition costs $14.95 and can be ordered HERE.

