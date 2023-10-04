No injuries reported after bus with 12 children side-swiped on KC highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan side-swiped a school bus with 12 children on board along a Kansas City highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City with reports of a 2-vehicle collision that involved a school bus.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Honda Accord driven by William A. Mathes, 31, of Independence, was headed north on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2013 Thomas School Bus driven by Whitney L. Wheeler, 33, of Gardner, had been headed south on the highway.

KHP noted that Mathes’ Honda drifted over the centerline and side-swiped the bus. The sedan then went off the road to the right and crashed into the ditch.

First responders said neither Mathes, his passenger, Wheeler nor the 12 children on her bus were injured.

