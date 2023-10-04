Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a heavy police presence, including Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, along a busy roadway in the downtown area, with crime scene tape stretched across the road.

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

