Man charged after allegedly attacking landlord with machete

Police said a man attacked his landlord with a machete after an argument. (Credit: WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island woman is recovering from a machete attack after authorities said a dispute between the woman and a tenant escalated, and the renter slashed her in the face with the weapon.

Charles Manuel, 70, stood before a Providence District Court judge Tuesday.

His landlord, Idalia Montalvo, said Manuel cut her on the face with a machete.

“And I have 15 stitches in my face,” she said.

Montalvo said Manuel has been renting the third floor of the building she owns for 13 years.

She said they got into an argument over rent when he demanded she leave, but she stood her ground.

“And then he went inside the room, he had a machete, and he slapped me in my face with the machete,” she said.

Montalvo said the suspect has always had a “big mouth” and is a veteran, but had never been violent towards her before.

“And I know that he wasn’t right. I knew that his eyes wasn’t right. He was in another world. I treat that guy like he was part of my family,” she said.

According to the court, Manuel stayed on the scene and was cooperative. His bail was set at $10,000, he has a no-contact order and he must go to pretrial services to have his mental health monitored.

“I’m going to have a big scar on my face. I don’t want him near here,” Montalvo said.

Manuel is expected back in court on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka
Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late
FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington,...
Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The girl's discovery Monday ended a two-day search. (Source: CNN/WRGB/Spectrum News Albany/Sena...
More charges expected in girl's kidnapping
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
FILE - Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Church to support survivors of sexual assault in wake of 5-year-old’s death