Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder

Jacorey Porter
Jacorey Porter(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of committing the Capital City’s 25th homicide has been formally charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that official charges were filed against Jacorey Porter, 23, of Topeka, who is accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Palmer, 44.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Crown Point Apartments in the 3700 block of SW Park Ct. with reports of a shooting. They found Palmer with life-threatening injuries and he was soon declared deceased.

Porter was arrested that night and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and criminal restraint.

However, on Tuesday, Porter was officially charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, kidnapping, criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated endangering a child.

As of Wednesday, Porter remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with his next court appearance, a scheduling conference, set for Oct. 12.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

