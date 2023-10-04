Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after “coyote” found to be mule deer

GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One poacher in Kansas has paid a hefty price - $1,500 and their rifle - for a felled mule deer they told game wardens was just a coyote.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Dec. 5, 2022, Game Warden Jake Brooke was called to a rural area of Graham Co. with reports of a rifle shot nearby from a landowner.

Warden Brooke said the rifle had been shot close to the landowner’s home near sundown. The investigation led wildlife officials to a hunter who claimed to have only felled a coyote on the landowner’s property from the road.

After a brief discussion with the hunter, the shooter drove off. After this, the landowner again contacted Warden Brooke who arrived at the property with K-9 Kreed.

Once the pair arrived at the property, wildlife officials said Kreed quickly found a .243 shell casing along the road. A freshly killed mule deer was then found in an adjoining field.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, game wardens said the case was settled in court. The poacher pled guilty to hunting without written permission and taking a deer without a permit. They paid $1,500 in fines and forfeited the rifle used to poach the deer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.