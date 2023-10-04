Kansas marching bands compete on Washburn University field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The show of the night was happening at Washburn’s Yager Stadium Wednesday.

Several area marching bands performing at the Capital City Marching Band Festival, judged by their musical sound and visual appearance.

Judges evaluated bands from Holton, Highland Park, Leavenworth, Royal Valley, Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Topeka High, and Topeka West high schools.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.