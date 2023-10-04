Kansas Business Hall of Fame inducts two new members

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Business Hall of Fame inducted two dedicated business owners to its ranks Wednesday night in Emporia.

Carl Ice, who currently serves as a Kansas Regent, capped off his 42-year career with BNSF with a decade-long stint leading the company from 2010 to 2020.

“I’m humbled and honored to be named to the Kansas Business Hall of Fame. When you’re starting out in your career, you hope that you will have impact. To then be recognized for it in my home state means a great deal to me and my family,” said Ice.

Ice was honored as the Hall’s contemporary inductee, while Salina entrepreneur Charlie Walker was named as a historical inductee.

The late Walker, who created the Rolling Hills Zoo and led efforts to build the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, was represented by his son Trace.

“On behalf of my dad and my family, I want to thank the Kansas Business Hall of Fame for this honor. He would be more than honored of this recognition. Dad was the perfect description of an entrepreneur. He had the courage to reach out and follow his dreams and he would be quick to acknowledge he had a lot of help along the way,” said Walker.

“Mr. Walker and Mr. Ice had a tremendous impact on the Kansas business community and their respective communities,” said KBHF Executive Director John Rich. “KBHF is honored to recognize these two Kansas business leaders, and in doing so, the KBHF Board of Directors hopes their dedication inspires others.”

