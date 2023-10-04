Helping Hands sends dogs home for free as kennel space dwindles

FILE - Scout is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
FILE - Scout is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is once again sending dogs home with Topekans for free as the shelter has hit its capacity for kennel space.

Helping Hands Humane Society announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that its shelter is full and to keep kennel space available for new intakes, dogs will be free to adopt for the entire month of October.

While it has been a hard year for shelters around the nation, HHHS said the first week of October sent it to a crisis point that had not yet been reached in 2023. Topekans can foster or adopt a canine to help out.

HHHS noted that some long-term residents may need a bit more particular care regiments - they need special homes that may not have kids or other pets - but there are also many other dogs who would be a great fit for a variety of homes. Any adoption or foster placement helps as that is one more kennel open that is desperately needed for incoming animals.

For the month of October, dogs will be free to adopt while cats will have a $25 adoption fee. To help Topekans make their pick, HHHS highlighted a few of its canine residents:

  • Hanley - Likes short games of fetch and takes treats nicely. He knows how to sit and is not always sure other dogs are friends. He is listed as a German shepherd who is about 1 year and 1 month old.
  • Sitka - A shy labrador retriever who is about 9 months old. She was previously returned because of her owner’s health. She is an excitable dog who loves to play.
  • Tay Tay - A shy pit bull terrier who is about 2 years and 1 month old. She is looking for a patient family with the opportunity to adjust to her new home. She may not be a good dog for young children to be around.
  • Saucy - A shy labrador retriever/pit bull terrier mix who is about 3 years and 1 month old. She is looking for a patient home with the opportunity for time to adjust. She may not be good for families with young children.

To see other adoptable dogs from Helping Hands Humane Society, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka
Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest

Latest News

FILE - Henderson Learning and Resources Center
$1 million gift to go towards renovation of Washburn’s most used facility
FILE
Clay Center man airlifted to Topeka after pickup veers off Riley Co. highway
FILE
No injuries reported after bus with 12 children side-swiped on KC highway
Crews respond to a fire at Saltwell Farm Kitchen in Overbrook on Oct. 1, 2023.
Saltwell Farm Kitchen begins to rebuild following devastating fire