Helping Hands sends dogs home for free as kennel space dwindles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is once again sending dogs home with Topekans for free as the shelter has hit its capacity for kennel space.

Helping Hands Humane Society announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that its shelter is full and to keep kennel space available for new intakes, dogs will be free to adopt for the entire month of October.

While it has been a hard year for shelters around the nation, HHHS said the first week of October sent it to a crisis point that had not yet been reached in 2023. Topekans can foster or adopt a canine to help out.

HHHS noted that some long-term residents may need a bit more particular care regiments - they need special homes that may not have kids or other pets - but there are also many other dogs who would be a great fit for a variety of homes. Any adoption or foster placement helps as that is one more kennel open that is desperately needed for incoming animals.

For the month of October, dogs will be free to adopt while cats will have a $25 adoption fee. To help Topekans make their pick, HHHS highlighted a few of its canine residents:

Hanley - Likes short games of fetch and takes treats nicely. He knows how to sit and is not always sure other dogs are friends. He is listed as a German shepherd who is about 1 year and 1 month old.

Sitka - A shy labrador retriever who is about 9 months old. She was previously returned because of her owner’s health. She is an excitable dog who loves to play.

Tay Tay - A shy pit bull terrier who is about 2 years and 1 month old. She is looking for a patient family with the opportunity to adjust to her new home. She may not be a good dog for young children to be around.

Saucy - A shy labrador retriever/pit bull terrier mix who is about 3 years and 1 month old. She is looking for a patient home with the opportunity for time to adjust. She may not be good for families with young children.

