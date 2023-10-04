Good Kids - Topeka West Senior earns academic honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West Senior Rebecca Bearman is academically among the top 10% of high school seniors in Shanwee County.

Bearman has a 4.0 GPA, she’s active in varsity basketball for the Chargers. She’s also active in Track & Field. Rebecca is on student council and volunteers in our community.

Bearman will attend Washburn and she’s looking at a future working in diplomacy, possibly for the U.S. State Department.

We salute Rebecca Bearman for being a ‘Good Kid’!

