Fire vs Ice event kicks of Fire Prevention Week at Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library

Interactive activities will teach kids about fire safety and prevention from 2-4pm Oct. 8 at TSCPL
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire and ice combine for fun and timely lessons this weekend at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

Diana Friend from the library visited Eye on NE Kansas with Shawnee Heights firefighters Sara Thielenhaus and Justin Zuperku. Fire prevention mascot Sparky also joined the fun.

Families are invited to the library Sunday to learn and have fun building an ice sculpture, make heat-sensitive slime, and put out a pretend fire.

The event kicks off Fire Prevention Week, which runs October 8 to 13. Sara and Justin said Shawnee Heights fire makes it a point to share their fire prevention message with all their district’s elementary schools, and they’re excited to spread their efforts the library as well. One of the themes this year is the Do’s and Don’ts of the kitchen.

The Fire vs Ice event runs 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library. The event is free.

