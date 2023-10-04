FCC set to stop in Topeka to discuss community broadband needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Communications Commission is set to make a stop in the Capital City in early October to discuss broadband and what the community needs from it.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, Oct. 5, it will join the Federal Communications Commission to host a listening session for stakeholders in broadband access.

The City noted that the listening session is part of the FCC’s efforts to gather more information and understanding from communities affected by challenges, barriers and lack of broadband access to ensure everyone in the U.S. benefits.

Already, the Commission said it has made stops in Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. The Topeka event will coincide with Digital Inclusion Week. The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Sunflower Foundation, 5820 SW 6th Ave.

During the session, the City said Deputy Mayor Neil Dobler is set to read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Mike Padilla. Dobler has been a champion for digital equity initiatives in the Capital City.

The City also said that around 40 representatives from federal, state and local government agencies, nonprofits and other interested stakeholders are expected to be present - including the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Kansas office of Broadband Development and the TSC - Get Digital Coalition.

While the session is meant for stakeholders, members of the public are welcome to attend with an RSVP.

