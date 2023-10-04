FCC set to stop in Topeka to discuss community broadband needs

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Communications Commission is set to make a stop in the Capital City in early October to discuss broadband and what the community needs from it.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, Oct. 5, it will join the Federal Communications Commission to host a listening session for stakeholders in broadband access.

The City noted that the listening session is part of the FCC’s efforts to gather more information and understanding from communities affected by challenges, barriers and lack of broadband access to ensure everyone in the U.S. benefits.

Already, the Commission said it has made stops in Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. The Topeka event will coincide with Digital Inclusion Week. The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Sunflower Foundation, 5820 SW 6th Ave.

During the session, the City said Deputy Mayor Neil Dobler is set to read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Mike Padilla. Dobler has been a champion for digital equity initiatives in the Capital City.

The City also said that around 40 representatives from federal, state and local government agencies, nonprofits and other interested stakeholders are expected to be present - including the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Kansas office of Broadband Development and the TSC - Get Digital Coalition.

While the session is meant for stakeholders, members of the public are welcome to attend with an RSVP.

For more information about the session, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka
Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest

Latest News

FILE
$230K awarded to library systems to improve access across Kansas
FILE
Kansas man federally charged after laser pointer aimed at aircraft
FILE
Drivers warned of road closure NW of Silver Lake as crews replace bridge planks
Maxwell Pigsworth makes his calendar debut in the 2024 Walkin' Pets Calendar.
Paralyzed pig saved in Kansas makes calendar debut following global contest