Fall Apple Day brings fun to Fort Riley for the community

By Joseph Robben
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted their annual Fall Apple Day on base Saturday.

The festival is the largest on post and serves as the military installation’s open house. Community members got a close-up look at military vehicles and watched the mounted color guard and other activities.

”Enjoy some pie, come meet the Army, but also know that we’re all one big community out here so this is a partnership building relationships amongst Fort Riley and everybody else in the region,” said Ron Stewart, Fall Apple Day coordinator.

“It means a lot, I love the fact that the community is coming together on Fort Riley and they get the chance to see what the festival and the Army community is all about,” said Tera McKinnon, FRSC apple pie queen.

Fort Riley’s Survivor Outreach Services honored the fallen with a song and a balloon release.

