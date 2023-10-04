Facility opens to aid children and teens experiencing severe mental health crises

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people came out Wednesday morning to show their support as the Family Service and Guidance Center held their ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center.

The center opens a door for a different approach to mental health.

“The extended stay will make it possible for children and teens to work longer with FSGC staff members to get to the root of the problem so that lasting long-term outcomes can be obtained,” said CEO for FSGC, Kathy Mosher.

The facility allows for a stay up to 28 days to better help young people, while keeping them close to home.

It holds 24 beds and 16 of those will be utilized for children and teen sin crisis of intermediate crisis services. While the other 8 are for those participating in an Integrated Treatment for Co-Occurring Disorders (IT-COD).

“This is a brick and mortar project, but it’s also an investment in the people and the staff that will work here. It’s an investment in our community to make sure that our children and our youth have a future that’s bright and that they’re able to achieve the goals and objectives that they set for themselves,” said Commissioner of Behavioral Health Services for the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Andrew Brown.

Additional programs will provide kids and teens experiencing a mental health crisis with a safe and therapeutic environment.

“It means a lot to me. More than anything, I’m excited about it for the staff that are going to be here. I’m excited about them, they’re excited to come over and they see the vision, they see the dream that we’re doing. They’re excited about being able to serve more kids. It just changes the way that we see mental health and it gets back to some basics that we’ve been missing for a long time,” said Director of Crisis and Recovery Services, Travis Freed.

The center will open its doors to clients later on this month.

