Drivers warned of road closure NW of Silver Lake as crews replace bridge planks

FILE
FILE(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close a road Northwest of Silver Lake as they replace bridge planks in the driving lanes.

Officials with Shawnee County say that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, the crews with the Public Work department will close a bridge on NW Valencia Rd. between Highway 24 and NW 46th St.

Specifically, crews said NW Valencia Rd. will be closed between the 3946 and 3527 addresses. several bridge planks will be replaced in the traffic lanes.

According to officials, the entire bridge will be closed - both north and southbound lanes. Work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. that day. A signed detour will not be provided.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka
Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest

Latest News

Maxwell Pigsworth makes his calendar debut in the 2024 Walkin' Pets Calendar.
Paralyzed pig saved in Kansas makes calendar debut following global contest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after “coyote” found to be mule deer
As the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix continues to shake the Topeka community, one church is...
Church to support survivors of sexual assault in wake of 5-year-old's death
Overlooking Hummer Sports Park.
Athletic attendance policies updated for Hummer Sports Park
FILE
Parsons man faces 55 federal charges connected to drug trafficking crimes