Drivers warned of road closure NW of Silver Lake as crews replace bridge planks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are set to close a road Northwest of Silver Lake as they replace bridge planks in the driving lanes.

Officials with Shawnee County say that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, the crews with the Public Work department will close a bridge on NW Valencia Rd. between Highway 24 and NW 46th St.

Specifically, crews said NW Valencia Rd. will be closed between the 3946 and 3527 addresses. several bridge planks will be replaced in the traffic lanes.

According to officials, the entire bridge will be closed - both north and southbound lanes. Work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. that day. A signed detour will not be provided.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.