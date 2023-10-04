Driver jailed after smell of marijuana leads to discovery of meth on Highway 75

Shedrick Ford
Shedrick Ford(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man remains behind bars after the smell of marijuana led to the discovery of meth along a northeastern Kansas highway.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, deputies on patrol stopped a vehicle along Highway 75 near 150th Rd. after they noticed the tag light was not lit.

During the stop, deputies said they smelled the strong scent of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle ensued and methamphetamine was also allegedly found.

As a result, the driver, Shedrick C. Ford, 58, of Liberty, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Expired vehicle registration
  • No proof of insurance
  • Driving while license canceled

As of Wednesday, Ford remains behind bars with no bond listed.

