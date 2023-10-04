Deer causes driver to collide with barrier wall on I-335 south of Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer caused a Wichita driver to collide with a barrier wall on an interstate just south of Topeka which led to minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 176 on northbound I-335 - just south of Topeka - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by John A. Kuhn, 66, of Wichita, had swerved to miss a deer which caused the car to hit the inside barrier wall.

While Kuhn did sustain suspected minor injuries, KHP said he refused transport to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

