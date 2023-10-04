DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

Leaders of child welfare in Kansas convened Wednesday morning, including officials from DCF, who faced questions regarding the rape and murder of 5-year-old Zoe
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday morning as questions arise regarding the organization’s involvement with Zoey Felix and her family.

In the past two years alone Topeka Police have responded to 23 calls at the house were Zoey Felix sometimes stayed with her mother, Holly Felix.

Included in the list of incidents is a September 5th welfare check alleging a child was living at the address without electricity. TPD confirmed the house was without power but learned the child was not staying there permanently. The incident was reported to DCF.

“So I actually do not have the legal ability to say anything in a public setting until certain additional things happen and related to making a finding of abuse or neglect,” says Laura Howard, secretary for children and families at DCF. “And I know it sounds it sounds technical, but it’s a lot it’s really about protecting children and families.”

Records show that on June 15th Holly Felix was put on an 18-month probation for aggravated battery, for which she received a felony conviction and DUI.

Her probationary period started in mid June, a condition of which prohibits Holly from contacting her daughter Zoey. It’s unclear if that condition was upheld.

Despite public outcry at conditions in which Zoey Felix was living and the lack of action to improve them, DCF maintains its confidence in the services it provides.

“Ultimately, we have to have those robust services at the community level and across all of our systems to meet those needs.” says Howard.

Senator Molly Baumgardner pressed Howard for answers in a meeting Wednesday morning.

“Could you help explain why it is that you are not going to comment about the five year old girl publicly today and the circumstances around her rape and murder?” she asked.

While one court document shows the no-contact order, Shawnee County Corrections Director Brian Cole told us that it’s a standard form, and since DCF did not remove Zoey from the home, and there was no order ending parental rights, probation supervision went forward she would continue providing care.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka
Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest

Latest News

DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about involvement with Zoey Felix
Kansas Business Hall of Fame Carl Ice Charlie Walker
Kansas Business Hall of Fame inducts two new members
Youth Crisis & Recovery Center Map
Youth Crisis & Recovery Center Map
The center will open its doors to clients later on this month.
Facility opens to aid children and teens experiencing severe mental health crises